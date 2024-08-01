Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 30,404 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,404 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. 1,158,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,743. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.65.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

