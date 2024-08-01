Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

