Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Harmonic Stock Up 1.8 %
HLIT stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.
