HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock Position Raised by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp makes up about 3.4% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,916 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,500. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

