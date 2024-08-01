Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $14.71. Hayward shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 1,183,180 shares.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $164,000.

Hayward Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.