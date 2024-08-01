HC Wainwright Lowers Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Price Target to $7.00

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

