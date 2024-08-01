HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,042.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

