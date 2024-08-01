HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 389.51% from the company’s previous close.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ EVAX opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.28. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.
