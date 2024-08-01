HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 389.51% from the company’s previous close.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ EVAX opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.28. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 337,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. LM Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.90% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

