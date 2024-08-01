HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $156.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.37% from the company’s previous close.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

TRNS stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Transcat has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Transcat’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $756,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,094.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $2,969,084. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

