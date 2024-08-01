H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.96, but opened at $45.11. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 19,738 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

