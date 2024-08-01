Head to Head Comparison: BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) versus TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ)

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TDH and BranchOut Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $3.18 million 4.14 -$23.63 million N/A N/A BranchOut Food $2.83 million 1.23 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -0.59

This table compares TDH and BranchOut Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BranchOut Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TDH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86%

Summary

TDH beats BranchOut Food on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

