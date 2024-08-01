Head-To-Head Contrast: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) versus DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 26.64% 3.14% 1.14% Blue Owl Capital 3.84% 18.15% 10.86%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $877.28 million 2.80 $185.28 million $1.55 9.12 Blue Owl Capital $1.73 billion 15.73 $54.34 million $0.12 158.83

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DigitalBridge Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Owl Capital. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Owl Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. DigitalBridge Group pays out 2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital pays out 600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 6 1 3.14 Blue Owl Capital 0 4 8 0 2.67

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.54, indicating a potential upside of 45.33%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $19.81, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

