Head-To-Head Survey: Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) & Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cardiol Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 2,483.93 -$20.84 million ($0.35) -6.17 Halozyme Therapeutics $829.25 million 8.48 $281.59 million $2.42 22.83

Analyst Ratings

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 251.85%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $58.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.64%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -98.90% -76.31% Halozyme Therapeutics 36.94% 225.71% 20.52%

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; rilpivirine, cabotegravir, and N6LS BNAB for the treatment of HIV; ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergic reactions; nivolumab+relatlimab and ANTI-TIM3 for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-117 for multifocal motor neuropathy; atezolizumab; nivolumab; afgartigimod; teriparatide injections; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

