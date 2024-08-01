Head-To-Head Survey: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Outset Medical and QT Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 1 1 4 0 2.50 QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 52.58%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Outset Medical has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -134.93% -120.67% -51.09% QT Imaging N/A N/A -19.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and QT Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $130.38 million 1.41 -$172.80 million ($3.38) -1.05 QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A

QT Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Summary

QT Imaging beats Outset Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables. It also provides Tablo Data Ecosystem, including TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal; and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About QT Imaging

(Get Free Report)

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.