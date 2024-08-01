Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 43.80 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55), with a volume of 202922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.52).

Specifically, insider Paul David Wheatcroft acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,348.86). 77.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.17.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

