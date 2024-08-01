Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 43.80 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55), with a volume of 202922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.52).
Specifically, insider Paul David Wheatcroft acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,348.86). 77.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hercules Site Services Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.17.
Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend
Hercules Site Services Company Profile
Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.
