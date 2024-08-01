HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005

HI (HI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $191,966.22 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,164.30 or 1.00073840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00065636 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004934 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $186,773.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.