Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,581 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.29% of Hillman Solutions worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,290,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 454,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,021.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

