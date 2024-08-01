Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Get Holley alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HLLY

Holley Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Holley

Shares of HLLY opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Holley has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Holley

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Holley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Holley by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 28.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Holley by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.