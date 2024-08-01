Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Hologic stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hologic by 77.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,183,000 after acquiring an additional 216,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,666,000 after acquiring an additional 87,176 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

