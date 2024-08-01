Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $970-985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.040-4.110 EPS.

Hologic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.10. 1,469,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,194. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $83.14.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

