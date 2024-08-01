holoride Trading Down 10.9% This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $34,664.11 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.13 or 0.04987076 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00039950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001782 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00335337 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $56,156.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

