Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

