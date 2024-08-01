Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22, Briefing.com reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.02. 257,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,267. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $153.08. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

