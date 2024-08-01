Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.39. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $153.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

