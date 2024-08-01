Hovde Group Raises WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $38.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

