Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.530-2.570 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.87. 2,984,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

