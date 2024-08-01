HSBC Holdings plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

HSBC has increased its dividend by an average of 36.2% per year over the last three years. HSBC has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HSBC to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,811. HSBC has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

