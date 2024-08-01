Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 620,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,360. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

