Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 519,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.5% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.8% during the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 29,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.86.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB traded down $15.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

