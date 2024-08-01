Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.200-16.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.20-16.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $391.86.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB traded up $15.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.65. 858,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,749. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.00 and a 200-day moving average of $380.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.