Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.
Humana Stock Performance
NYSE:HUM traded down $42.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.61. 4,286,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
