Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $42.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.61. 4,286,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.60.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

