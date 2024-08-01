Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Humana updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00 EPS.

Humana Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HUM traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $359.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,123. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.10.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.