Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Helga Houston Sells 11,288 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Helga Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

