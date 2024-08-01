Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-$6.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.150 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $110.01. 579,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HURN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $120,083.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

