Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0351 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Price Performance
Shares of OTC:HUTCY remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.
About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong
