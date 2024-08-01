Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.83

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 4551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Hypera Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

