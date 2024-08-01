iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Boston Beer worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAM traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.08. 131,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,424. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAM

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.