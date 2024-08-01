iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,611 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 10,089,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,543. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

