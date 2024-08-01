iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.