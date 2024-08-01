iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,317 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 170.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $23.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.47. 3,842,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,678. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.82.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

