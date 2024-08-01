iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 73,419 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 668.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $602,280,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 15,910,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,957,373. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

