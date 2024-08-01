iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $9.38 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.21.

MSCI stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $547.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,426. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $497.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

