iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.0 %

MCO stock traded up $4.40 on Thursday, hitting $460.88. 1,029,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,811. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $462.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

