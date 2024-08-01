iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $477.84. 482,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

