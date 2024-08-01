iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,632 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 35,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 91,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,380,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,840,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $528,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,148,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,604,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.