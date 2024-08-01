iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 785 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.83.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $205.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.31. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

