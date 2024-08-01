iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Kadant by 31,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $26.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.43. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

