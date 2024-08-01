iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 68,438 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,438 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $2,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $32.46. 1,444,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

