iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.38. 1,306,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,461. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $356.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

