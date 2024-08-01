iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock traded down $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $248.63. 3,928,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.33. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $256.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,431 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

